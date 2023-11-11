Manchester United vs. Luton Town: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Fresh from their chaotic Champions League implosion in midweek, Manchester United will attempt to return to winning ways when they welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford for a Premier League clash on Saturday.

While the under-pressure Red Devils currently sit eighth in the table, six points behind the top four, the Hatters are down in 17th place and are hovering just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

United enters Saturday’s match having already lost five home games this season, their most after 10 fixtures in all competitions since 1930-31 (also five); they have not lost three successive matches at Old Trafford since October 1962.

Luton currently resides just outside the bottom three on goal difference in their maiden Premier League campaign, with one win, three draws and seven defeats from their 11 league games so far.

Saturday’s opponents produced an impressive performance last time out to draw 1-1 with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters were unfortunate not to secure all three points due to Luis Diaz’s late equalizer.

Luton have experienced mixed results on their travels recently, with a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa, a late comeback to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest and a 2-1 victory over Everton.

Despite a run of five games without a goal, striker Carlton Morris carries the biggest threat in their attack. The Englishman has previously found the net against Brighton, Wolves and Everton in 2023/24.

United will be without Casemiro (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia (both knee) and Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), while Jonny Evans is doubtful after being forced off with a muscle problem inside the first 15 minutes of the defeat to Copenhagen.

The potential absence of Evans will likely see Raphael Varane recalled at center-back to partner Harry Maguire, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot could continue at right-back and left-back respectively, forcing Sergio Reguilon to begin as a substitute yet again.

Should Ten Hag decide to switch Rashford over to his favored left flank, either Facundo Pellistri or Antony could return to the first XI to start on the right at the expense of Alejandro Garnacho.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 10:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

The match is in the 3pm blackout in the UK.

Those Stateside can watch on the USA channel or NBC sports streaming app. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund