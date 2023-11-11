Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town: Lindelof goal lifts Reds to unimpressive win

Manchester United avoided total embarrassment against Premier League newcomers Luton Town with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Reds now head into the international break with another 3 points, but there still isn’t too much encouragement from the performance.

United played well but wasted chances in the first half, doing little to quell fears of another embarrassment to a team the Reds should easily beat. Rasmus Hojlund was set up beautifully by Rashford on the right, flashing a low cross towards the Dane on the back post, but it wasn’t the opening goal.

It took a good Onana save to deny Luton a shock goal against the run of play, with Murphy getting a head to a breakaway cross. The visitors were limited but concise with their few chances, making United’s wayward shooting look worse by comparison.

Victor Lindelof finally put the ball in the back of the net around the hour mark, smashing a rebound into the goal through a crowd after a corner kick. The first goal from a corner all season for United, and at the right time to ease the nerves of the Stretford End.

It should have been 2-0 not long after, with Antony surprising everyone by cutting inside and making a pass instead of shooting, but Rashford’s shot was really lacking and easily saved.

For some reason the officials decided they wanted 8 more minutes of the match, but luckily it wasn’t enough time for the Reds to piss the bed. They held on for the win against a team they should have beaten handily.