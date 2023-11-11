Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Luton Town at Old Trafford:

Andre Onana - 7

He had to make one big save. A clean sheet’s always good.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Was comfortable for the most part.

Victor Lindelof - 8

Has been poor this season but that was a big goal.

Harry Maguire - 7

Another solid outing.

Sergio Reguilon - 6

His crosses didn’t find the target today but it’s nice to have a left-footed player on that flank again.

Christian Eriksen - 6

Was decent before getting subbed off. Didn’t have a lot of chasing to do.

Scott McTominay - 7

Offered a threat all game.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Similar to the Fulham game but no goal this time around.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

Should’ve scored. If he keeps at it, the goals will come.

Marcus Rashford - 7

He won’t like it but the front three looks a lot more in sync with him on the right. Played a part in the goal and created one of the best chances in the game. Should’ve scored one himself.

Rasmus Hojlund - 7

It’s a shame that he seems to have pulled his hamstring just as the team was starting to play to his strengths.

Subs

Mason Mount - 7

Brought a lot of energy after coming on.

Antony - 6

Should’ve got an assist.

Anthony Martial - 3

Just doesn’t look fit.

Raphael Varane - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

It’s just Luton but that was the best league performance of the season. This performance wasn’t as good as the period before the red in the Champions League game in midweek, but we’ve finally got something to build on. Unfortunately for him, it looks like Hojlund might’ve pulled his hamstring.