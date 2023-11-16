Steady trends, “good” form, and executive changes

New Fergie Fledglins!

Colin and Pauly are back to talk about another tight win for Manchester United, a 1-0 victory over Luton Town, and why this latest 1-0 win is as telling as the other close wins of the Erik ten Hag era. They unpack some of the noticeable trends in United’s league form since the current boss took over, and why the recent “good” form might not be as nice as the current spin on it would indicate.

They also go into United’s upcoming fixtures, some of the ongoing issues with absences, injuries, and holes in the squad, as well as briefly look at early changes at the executive level with Sir Jim Ratcliffe on the way.

