Mason Mount out with calf injury

The United and England midfielder is set to miss more time because of injury…

By Colin M. Damms
/ new
Manchester United v Luton Town - Premier League Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount will be out for up to a month per multiple reports after suffering a calf injury.

Mount arrived at Old Trafford as one of the major signings this past summer, but has struggled to find his way onto the pitch. Injuries have been a setback for him, and even when healthy he hasn’t been a regular selection for Erik ten Hag as United navigated a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign.

United as a squad have suffered through an injury crisis this season, and the resulting selection conundrum has left some players fighting for their place as well as their fitness. Raphael Varane is another who was injured early on and has yet to reclaim a starting spot. Mount’a exclusion was a bit more surprising given the poor performances in midfield, but ten Hag still opted not to select his prized signing this season.

Now he will likely not be able to select him until the new year.

