Mason Mount out with calf injury

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount will be out for up to a month per multiple reports after suffering a calf injury.

Mason Mount picked up an injury as tests took place today in order to understand for how long he won’t be available.



Mount, determined to work hard and return as soon as possible after unfortunate beginning of the season.

Mount arrived at Old Trafford as one of the major signings this past summer, but has struggled to find his way onto the pitch. Injuries have been a setback for him, and even when healthy he hasn’t been a regular selection for Erik ten Hag as United navigated a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign.

United as a squad have suffered through an injury crisis this season, and the resulting selection conundrum has left some players fighting for their place as well as their fitness. Raphael Varane is another who was injured early on and has yet to reclaim a starting spot. Mount’a exclusion was a bit more surprising given the poor performances in midfield, but ten Hag still opted not to select his prized signing this season.

Now he will likely not be able to select him until the new year.