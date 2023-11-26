Everton vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

After another international break, Manchester United are back in action this weekend as we travel to Merseyside to face Everton.

Erik ten Hag’s men picked up two league wins on the bounce prior to the pause in domestic action and will be hoping to continue our good league form once more in Sunday’s 16:30 GMT kick-off.

Everton, meanwhile, must begin rebuilding their campaign after dropping to 19th in the table following a 10-point deduction being handed to them last week.

Ten Hag has been handed a major boost ahead of this weekend’s Premier League encounter, with defender Luke Shaw back in training after being out since August. Fellow full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also among the players who trained, having been ruled out of our win over Luton Town through illness.

Lisandro Martinez was spotted at our base, but the center-back is still some way off from returning to first-team action.

Danish duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund, along with Jonny Evans, were ruled out of action for their countries during the international break, while goalkeeper Andre Onana was injured on duty for Cameroon - the boss is set to provide clarity on team selection in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

For Sunday’s hosts, they have been without trio Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes, and Dele Alli, who are suffering from knee, calf, and groin injuries respectively. Midfielder Amadou Onana is a fresh doubt for the Toffees, having picked up a calf injury while on duty with Belgium.

Two familiar faces could line up against the Reds in the form of stalwart Ashley Young and Academy graduate James Garner.

United boast a healthy Premier League record against Everton, winning 39 of 62 games contested between the pair. 13 draws means that the Toffees have got the better of us on just 10 occasions in the history of this competition. With 173 goals scored, there have been plenty of memorable meetings over the years.

Last season, we beat our opponents both home and away, with Antony and ex-United forward Cristiano Ronaldo on the scoresheet to overturn Alex Iwobi’s fifth-minute opener at Goodison Park.

After being handed a 10-point deduction from the Premier League, Everton now sit 19th in the table, level on points with bottom-placed Burnley. Prior to that, Sean Dyche’s team had been in fair form with just two losses in their last five games, beating Crystal Palace 3-2 last time out.

The Reds, meanwhile, had been on an upward trajectory in our last five league games, losing one and winning four, with a 1-0 victory over Luton in our last encounter before the international break.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 4:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 11:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on the USA channel or NBC sports streaming app. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund