Everton 0-3 Manchester United: Garnacho stunner headlines Reds win at Goodison Park

Manchester United got their biggest margin of victory in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals to silence Goodison Park on Sunday. Everton had chances of their own, but United kept their cool to get the job done as Erik ten Hag watched from the stands.

Things started off beautifully with Alejandro Garnacho entering the goal of the season race. A cross from Diogo Dalot sailed over the heads of everyone at the center of the Everton box, but was the perfect height for Garnacho to twist and perform a spectacular overhead kick. He smashed the ball into the top corner, leaving everyone stunned in the process.

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO BICYCLE KICK AND THE SIUUU CELEBRATION!



@USANetwork pic.twitter.com/S0AnaGN7cq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 26, 2023

The rest of the first half, unfortunately, was quite poor. Everton had a couple looks and Andre Onana was forced to make a really good save. Called into action as well was a Man of the Match candidate in young Kobbie Mainoo, who blocked a shot and cleared another off the goal line in a matter of minutes. The Toffees looked so close to equalizing on both occasions, and that only scratched the surface of what Mainoo showed in the day. His control and composure on the ball were a welcome sight for weary United eyes, and his role in creating transitions up the pitch could be vital going forward.

Despite some chaos at the back, United went into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead. Whatever was said by Mitchell can see Gaag worked and it wasn’t long before the Reds had some insurance.

The second goal came from 12 yards out, with Marcus Rashford converting a penalty powerfully past Pickford. United needed a little help from VAR to reverse the initial call of simulation on Anthony Martial, but John Brooks was sent to the monitor and corrected his mistake.

Martial would add his own goal on the day, finishing off one of the best attacking moves by the Reds all season. Bruno Fernandes played a really slick pass through to the Frenchman, who chipped it coolly over Pickford as he went to ground.

Both Rashford and Martial have needed to get on the scoresheet, and Bruno Fernandes fed them both with the assist and handing the ball to Rashford for the spot kick. A good captain’s performance, and a good all around display to take three points with the manager watching from the stands.