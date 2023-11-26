Player Ratings: Everton 0-3 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park:
Andre Onana - 8
Made some important saves to help the side earn a clean sheet.
Diogo Dalot - 7
Played a part in one of the most outrageous goals in the club’s history.
Victor Lindelof - 7
Was pretty solid today. Made a good clearance towards the end as well.
Harry Maguire - 7
It’s quite remarkable that he’s expected to start most games again.
Luke Shaw - 7
Most of the outfielders look better with Shaw in the side.
Kobbie Mainoo - 9
Long way to go but that was really promising. Being calm on the ball and alert to danger feels like the bare minimum but it’s actually quite rare.
Scott McTominay - 5
Didn’t offer a goal threat and should’ve been stronger in the duels.
Bruno Fernandes - 6
Pressed on his own far too often. Always a bit busy but you expect more from Fernandes.
Alejandro Garnacho - 8
Wish I could give a 10/10 rating for a 10/10 goal.
Marcus Rashford - 6
Not a great performance but that goal will do him a world of good.
Anthony Martial - 8
Played his part in the two goals. It didn’t look great before that but two goal contributions warrant a high score.
Subs
Sofyan Amrabat - 5
Looked a lot better when he was picking the ball up from the left-back area in his earlier appearances.
Facundo Pellistri - 5
Brings some energy but he doesn’t seem to have much end product.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6
Hannibal Mejbri - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 7
An early goal helps. Wasn’t a convincing performance but he’s out of the firing line now. The performances should gradually improve following Luke Shaw’s return and the addition of Kobbie Mainoo.
Loading comments...