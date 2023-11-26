 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Player Ratings: Everton 0-3 Manchester United

Ratings in after three points on the road…

By Suwaid Fazal
/ new
Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park:

Andre Onana - 8

Made some important saves to help the side earn a clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Played a part in one of the most outrageous goals in the club’s history.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Was pretty solid today. Made a good clearance towards the end as well.

Harry Maguire - 7

It’s quite remarkable that he’s expected to start most games again.

Luke Shaw - 7

Most of the outfielders look better with Shaw in the side.

Kobbie Mainoo - 9

Long way to go but that was really promising. Being calm on the ball and alert to danger feels like the bare minimum but it’s actually quite rare.

Scott McTominay - 5

Didn’t offer a goal threat and should’ve been stronger in the duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Pressed on his own far too often. Always a bit busy but you expect more from Fernandes.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8

Wish I could give a 10/10 rating for a 10/10 goal.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Not a great performance but that goal will do him a world of good.

Anthony Martial - 8

Played his part in the two goals. It didn’t look great before that but two goal contributions warrant a high score.

Subs

Sofyan Amrabat - 5

Looked a lot better when he was picking the ball up from the left-back area in his earlier appearances.

Facundo Pellistri - 5

Brings some energy but he doesn’t seem to have much end product.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Hannibal Mejbri - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

An early goal helps. Wasn’t a convincing performance but he’s out of the firing line now. The performances should gradually improve following Luke Shaw’s return and the addition of Kobbie Mainoo.

More From The Busby Babe

Manchester United News 24/7

Loading comments...