Player Ratings: Everton 0-3 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park:

Andre Onana - 8

Made some important saves to help the side earn a clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Played a part in one of the most outrageous goals in the club’s history.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Was pretty solid today. Made a good clearance towards the end as well.

Harry Maguire - 7

It’s quite remarkable that he’s expected to start most games again.

Luke Shaw - 7

Most of the outfielders look better with Shaw in the side.

Kobbie Mainoo - 9

Long way to go but that was really promising. Being calm on the ball and alert to danger feels like the bare minimum but it’s actually quite rare.

Scott McTominay - 5

Didn’t offer a goal threat and should’ve been stronger in the duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Pressed on his own far too often. Always a bit busy but you expect more from Fernandes.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8

Wish I could give a 10/10 rating for a 10/10 goal.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Not a great performance but that goal will do him a world of good.

Anthony Martial - 8

Played his part in the two goals. It didn’t look great before that but two goal contributions warrant a high score.

Subs

Sofyan Amrabat - 5

Looked a lot better when he was picking the ball up from the left-back area in his earlier appearances.

Facundo Pellistri - 5

Brings some energy but he doesn’t seem to have much end product.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Hannibal Mejbri - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

An early goal helps. Wasn’t a convincing performance but he’s out of the firing line now. The performances should gradually improve following Luke Shaw’s return and the addition of Kobbie Mainoo.