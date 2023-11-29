Player Ratings: Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League:

Andre Onana - 1

Inexcusable.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Kept Zaha quiet for most of the game and managed an assist. The midfield setup was more at fault for most of the chances and goals conceded.

Victor Lindelof - 4

Not a player for this kind of environment. Takes no initiative.

Harry Maguire - 6

Pretty solid for the most part but wasn’t helped by the overall setup.

Luke Shaw - 7

One of the better players on the day. Was pretty solid on both ends.

Sofyan Amrabat- 4

Doesn’t offer enough on the ball to make up for his defensive frailties.

Scott McTominay - 6

Took his goal nicely and could’ve scored another. He’s so high up because he’s been instructed to do that but it doesn’t feel like a smart tradeoff.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Played his part in two goals but made a needless foul, which led to the first goal.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

Great goal and brave celebration. Looked a bit frustrated for large parts of the game.

Antony - 5

Carried the ball well but the decision-making in the final third remains an issue.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5

Always a handful and the movement’s good but doesn’t look like a killer.

Subs

Kobbie Mainoo - 7

It’s a shame that an 18-year-old is the only positive in the deeper midfield areas.

Anthony Martial - 3

Anonymous.

Facundo Pellistri - 5

Was a threat but missed too many chances. Doesn’t look up for the level.

Diogo Dalot - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 4

Andre Onana was the biggest issue but that setup is never going to be reliable. The space we left in midfield today was just unacceptable. When the setup is this fragile, the players will feel it. The performances have been concerning all season even though the results have been a bit better in recent weeks.