Manchester United vs. Fulham: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United make the trip down south this Saturday, taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League.

The Reds are looking to get back to winning ways, following disappointing home defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag’s team were successful against the Cottagers three times – including in the Emirates FA Cup – last term and will be looking to continue our good record against Marco Silva’s team this weekend.

Last November, we recorded a memorable away win against Fulham, with Christian Eriksen opening the scoring within 14 minutes.

Former Red Daniel James brought the hosts level, setting up a tense finale that would eventually result in ecstasy for our traveling supporters.

With just seconds remaining, Alejandro Garnacho – off the bench – drove beyond the Cottagers’ defence before slotting home, earning a dramatic three points to send the Reds into the mid-season break for the 2022 World Cup in high spirits

TEAM NEWS

Ten Hag is without Casemiro after the Dutchman confirmed the Brazilian suffered an injury during the first half of our 3-0 loss to Newcastle, forcing him to be substituted at the break after captaining the team.

Absentees include Amad, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, but Kobbie Mainoo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have returned to action.

For the hosts, Issa Diop and Tosin Adarabioyo remain out, while Kenny Tete and Adama Traore have an outside chance of being involved.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 12:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 8:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

The match is on Sky Sports Premier League or in the UK.

Those Stateside can watch on the USA channel or NBC sports streaming app. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund