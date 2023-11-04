Player Ratings: Fulham 0-1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage:

Andre Onana - 7

Made some saves when he was called upon. Always good to have a clean sheet.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Brought some physicality and ball-winning to the side on his return.

Jonny Evans - 7

Another steady game.

Harry Maguire - 8

Has done well in recent weeks and was the best player on the pitch.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Tidy and offered some overlapping runs for Garnacho. Took some wild shots as well.

Christian Eriksen - 4

The rest defence shape doesn’t help but he played some reckless passes from the deeper areas today. Was fortunate that Fulham didn’t score from one of those turnovers in possession.

Scott McTominay - 5

Should’ve got onto the scoresheet. Offers some physicality to a team that’s lacking it but wasn’t enough of a goal threat after the disallowed goal to warrant a higher rating.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

It was not a classic Bruno performance but looked more like a threat centrally and scored a massive goal.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

Everything didn’t come off, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort. Deserves another start.

Antony - 3

He wasn’t this bad last season.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5

Chased a lot of lost causes today. Still hasn’t formed a link with his teammates.

Subs

Facundo Pellistri - 6

Hasn’t shown a lot of quality but doesn’t lack fight. Made a difference.

Mason Mount - 4

Looks a bit confused.

Anthony Martial - 3

Offered very little.

Raphael Varane - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

That felt huge. You could see the pre-match talk before the Luton game being dominated by talk about his job if Bruno didn’t score that. The team lacked quality but showed a lot of fight today. It’s clear that he hasn’t lost the players, but the lack of conviction is still quite startling. We’ll mostly add some players on loan in January, but he needs to build on this and keep pace with the teams above till then.