FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

A potentially pivotal Group A contest in the Champions League takes place at Parken Stadium on Wednesday night as Copenhagen play host to Manchester United on matchday four.

The Danish hosts will be seeking revenge against the Red Devils after suffering a slender 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford two weeks ago.

Following two dreadful 3-0 home defeats to Newcastle United and Manchester City in the EFL Cup and Premier League respectively, Man United looked to be heading for a third successive game without a win or a goal in last weekend’s top-flight contest at Fulham.

However, captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up in second-half stoppage time to score the decisive goal in an important 1-0 victory for the Red Devils at Craven Cottage, a result that has slightly alleviated the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

United were certainly not at their clinical best against an equally goal-shy Fulham outfit, but they ultimately did enough to grind out a positive result and have subsequently moved to within six points of the Premier League’s top four after Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, who all sit above them, dropped points.

A favourably-looking home clash with Luton Town is up next for the Red Devils in the top flight on Saturday, but they must first shift their focus to Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Denmark where Ten Hag’s men can ill-afford to drop points if they are to leapfrog Galatasaray into second place in Group A before locking horns with the Turkish giants in matchday five.

On the whole, Man United have enjoyed their previous visits to Denmark, winning seven of their last 10 European matches in the Scandinavian nation, but two defeats have taken place in their last three such away games.

Indeed, the Red Devils’ recent away record in European competition leaves a little to be desired, as they have only won one of their last seven Champions League matches on the road – a 2-0 success at Villarreal in November 2021 under the tutelage of former caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

On the injury front, United, Marcus Rashford (knock) and Victor Lindelof (illness) are both minor doubts after missing the win at Fulham, while Casemiro (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Jadon Sancho (disciplinary) are all unavailable for selection.

Ten Hag will consider recalling centre-back Raphael Varane and the Frenchman’s possible inclusion could therefore see Jonny Evans make way, while Diogo Dalot will again battle with Sergio Reguilon for a start at left-back if Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right-back.

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Fernandes are all expected to retain their places in midfield, while Antony is at risk of being dropped following a poor run of form and could be replaced on the right flank by Facundo Pellistri.

Champions League schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Champions League channel

Those in the UK will need TNT Sports or Discovery+ to watch the match. Paramount+ if you’re in the US, TUDNxtra for Spanish language coverage. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund