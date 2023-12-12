Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

With only 90 minutes left to maintain their Champions League credentials, Manchester United host an already-qualified Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in their final Group A clash on Tuesday.

Both sides were humiliated domestically over the weekend, as the Red Devils were beaten 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, while Thomas Tuchel’s side suffered a shock 5-1 thrashing away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

United’s fate in Europe’s primary competition now rests in the hands of others, as a win at Old Trafford and a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray is the only combination of results that will see us advance into the knockout rounds.

The Reds have already faced Bayern once in Group A, meeting back in September in the first round of Champions League fixtures this season.

It was an eventful game away at the Allianz Arena, ending 4-3 to our hosts on the night. The scoreline sat at 3-1 for the majority of the second half following former Spurs forward Harry Kane netting a penalty for his new club, before a late flurry of goals saw Casemiro grab a late double punctuated by an injury-time goal for the German side by young forward Mathys Tel.

In a game that felt like a missed opportunity in the end, there was one positive to bring back to England as Rasmus Hojlund netted his first United goal moments after the interval, feeding off a pass from Marcus Rashford and poking home a finish into the far corner.

The Danish international has been in electric form in the Champions League, sitting joint first with Erling Haaland and Alvaro Morata in the goalscoring chart. Fans will be hoping that he carries this form through to the final group-stage game on Tuesday to assist with a much-needed victory at Old Trafford.

Team News:

The vast majority of Man United’s injured contingent will not be making their returns anytime soon, as Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Christian Eriksen (knee) and Amad Diallo (knee) are expected to sit this one out, despite the latter’s recent return to full training.

Mason Mount (calf) and Victor Lindelof (knock) will need once-overs ahead of the visit of Bayern too, while Jadon Sancho’s ostracisation will not be ending any time soon, but Marcus Rashford – who has been consigned to the bench so far this month – is back from a European ban.

A recall for Rashford should be one of a few alterations Ten Hag ponders after such a disastrous performance at the weekend, and the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Rasmus Hojlund and potentially even Raphael Varane could benefit from some much-needed rotation.

Champions League schedule

It’s a 5:45 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 12:45 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Champions League channel

Those in the UK will need TNT Sports or Discovery+ to watch the match. Paramount+ if you’re in the US, TUDNxtra for Spanish language coverage. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund