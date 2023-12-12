Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich: Reds out of Europe as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are out of the UEFA Champions League after another poor performance. They lost to 1-0 perennial Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday, a fitting end to what has been an atrocious European run in 2023/24.

Erik ten Hag made only two changes from the side that was embarrassed to the tune of 3-0 against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, with Rasmus Hojlund going in up top and Raphael Varane making his way back into the starting XI to start alongside Harry Maguire

Despite a positive start United saw little of Bayern’s goal, and suffered their first blow of the game when November Player of the Month Harry Maguire limped off with an injury, replaced by Jonny Evans.

As if watching Evans play in a must-win game against the German champions wasn’t bad enough, Maguire was soon followed to the dressing room by Luke Shaw who was struggling with a non-contact injury before being subbed at the break.

No goals and two injuries for United in the first half, and the second half that followed would kill their season in Europe.

Bruno Fernandes was presented with a gift of a chance in the 49th minute, with Wan-Bissaka cutting back a pass for the Portuguese midfielder. He was unmarked at the top of the box, but sent the shot into Row Z. Scott McTominay was presented with an opportunity in a similar area a short while later, but he whiffed on the chance and saw it roll away from him as fast as it arrived.

Bayern made their mark on the match in the 71st minute through Kingsley Coman, who easily slipped past a clueless Evans to arrive on a pass from Harry Kane and place a shot past Andre Onana, who was glued to his line when the ball was played.

Substitutions made no difference for the Reds, who were helpless against a team playing at seemingly x0.5 speed.

Even a win tonight wouldn’t have been enough on its own, with FC Kobenhavn downing Galatasaray in the other match, but there are no excuses given the performances this season. Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League campaign has been a joke. The most goals conceded of any Premier League team in the competition’s history, and not even good enough to sneak into the Europa League.

It’s been dreadful football this season, and the crisis cycle continues to turn with mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag ahead of a trip to face league-leaders Liverpool at Anfieldthis weekend.