Spiraling out of Europe and into Anfield

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings

Colin and Pauly recap a week of very bad football from Manchester United, featuring one of the most embarrassing losses post-Sir Alex Ferguson and a spiral out of the UEFA Champions League group stage. They discuss the effects of the week and the dreadful 2023/24 campaign thus far, reflecting on the undoing of Erik ten Hag’s team as many are now just waiting for the crisis cycle to reach it’s seemingly inevitable conclusion.

