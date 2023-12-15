Rumor: Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan

Eintracht Frankfurt are holding advanced talks with Manchester United to sign Donny van de Beek on loan ahead of the January window.

Fabrizio Romano revealed Eintracht Frankfurt are leading the chase for Donny van de Beek ahead of the January window. The Bundesliga side are holding advanced talks with Manchester United to sign the midfielder on loan as soon as the window opens.

EXCLUSIVE: Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt, here we go! Verbal agreement now in place.



Exclusive details: loan until June — buy option included for €15m potential package, add ons included. It’s NOT mandatory.



Donny van de Beek’s career at Manchester United appears over after failing to make the grade under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has constantly ignored the presence of his former Ajax star and picked emerging stars like Kobie Mainoo, for instance.

Manchester United seemed desperate to cash in on the midfielder in the summer but could not find the proper suitor. Real Sociedad reportedly held an interest, although reports stated the two clubs could not find a viable agreement.

In any case, clubs are not about to jump ship and make a permanent offer for the beleaguered midfielder. Manchester United still hopes to recoup a reasonable sum from his sale, considering they have invested between £35 and £40 million for the 26-year-old star.

Another report claimed Van de Beek had offered himself to Barcelona, and while the Catalans might need a midfielder of his profile, they have other priorities. Moreover, the 26-year-old Manchester United ace has not played regularly for nearly a year, which makes suitors cautious about approaching for a transfer.

Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly held an interest, and now Fabrizio Romano insists the Bundesliga side are advancing in talks with Manchester United. The German team might offer Van de Beek regular game time, at least much more than he is getting right now.

Romano also named Girona a potential suitor, but Van de Beek would reportedly prefer Frankfurt. The Bundesliga side are angling for a loan move for the 26-year-old Manchester United ace, something the Red Devils might reluctantly agree upon.

Other linked clubs included Newcastle United, which might have only come across as a rumor. Van de Beek remains desperate to resurrect his career after his ill-fated time at Old Trafford. The 26-year-old Manchester United ace will benefit from regular game time with Frankfurt if they stick to their promises.