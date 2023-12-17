Player Ratings: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United from their 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.
Starting XI
Andre Onana - 8
Good on the ball and made the saves when he was called upon.
Diogo Dalot - 7
Unfortunate with the red card. Was poor in the first half but grew into the game.
Raphael Varane - 9
Towering display.
Jonny Evans - 8
Hasn’t disappointed when called upon.
Luke Shaw - 7
Was solid alongside the rest of the back four.
Sofyan Amrabat - 4
Really poor in the first half. A bit better in the second but nervy on the whole.
Kobbie Mainoo - 6
Not an easy game to step into but showed his composure on occasions and played the pass of the match.
Scott McTominay - 5
Could’ve done better on some aerial duels. Played in Hojlund for one United’s best chances of the game.
Alejandro Garnacho - 5
His lack of physicality showed today but gave it a go as always.
Rasmus Hojlund - 5
Had one good chance but couldn’t make it count.
Antony - 5
Awful in the first half but looked much better once the spaces opened up as Liverpool committed more men forward.
Subs
Marcus Rashford - 4
Didn’t really offer much after coming on.
Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal Mejbri - N/A
Manager
Erik Ten Hag - 7
Couldn’t have done a lot more because of the injuries. Set the team up well. Was always going to need a lot of luck to turn that into a win but a draw isn’t a bad result.
