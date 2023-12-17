Player Ratings: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United from their 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 8

Good on the ball and made the saves when he was called upon.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Unfortunate with the red card. Was poor in the first half but grew into the game.

Raphael Varane - 9

Towering display.

Jonny Evans - 8

Hasn’t disappointed when called upon.

Luke Shaw - 7

Was solid alongside the rest of the back four.

Sofyan Amrabat - 4

Really poor in the first half. A bit better in the second but nervy on the whole.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6

Not an easy game to step into but showed his composure on occasions and played the pass of the match.

Scott McTominay - 5

Could’ve done better on some aerial duels. Played in Hojlund for one United’s best chances of the game.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5

His lack of physicality showed today but gave it a go as always.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5

Had one good chance but couldn’t make it count.

Antony - 5

Awful in the first half but looked much better once the spaces opened up as Liverpool committed more men forward.

Subs

Marcus Rashford - 4

Didn’t really offer much after coming on.

Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal Mejbri - N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 7

Couldn’t have done a lot more because of the injuries. Set the team up well. Was always going to need a lot of luck to turn that into a win but a draw isn’t a bad result.