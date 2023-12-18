Anfield draw, Garnacho talk, and a red card to remember

New Fergie Fledglings podcast!

Colin and Pauly are back to recap Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool in a playing not to lose approach by Erik ten Hag. They look at United’s setup and focus in on specific performances by youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, whose respective playing time has varied seemingly without regard for performance in recent matches.

And of course they discuss THAT red card at the end for Diogo Dalot.

As always, thank you for listening, and be sure to rate five stars, leave a review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!