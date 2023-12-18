 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anfield draw, Garnacho talk, and a red card to remember

By Colin M. Damms
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN UTD Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Colin and Pauly are back to recap Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool in a playing not to lose approach by Erik ten Hag. They look at United’s setup and focus in on specific performances by youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, whose respective playing time has varied seemingly without regard for performance in recent matches.

And of course they discuss THAT red card at the end for Diogo Dalot.

