Manchester United issues statement on newest Super League judgement

Manchester United has issued the following statement in reaction to today’s judgment by the European Court of Justice on the European Super League:

Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game.

Multiple teams all over Europe are on the same side as Manchester United in opposing a new Super League controversy that created a huge divide between fans and club owners when it was first announced.

Only Real Madrid and Barcelona are in favor of creating Super League 2.0.