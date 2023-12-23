West Ham United 2-0 Manchester United: Flat performance sees Reds hammered in second half

Manchester United lost another match in the Premier League on Saturday, spoiling everyone’s Saturday with a stinker at the London Stadium as West Ham cruised to a 2-0 win. Second half goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus sealed the three points for the Hammers, but United are now scoreless for well over six hours of play.

Erik ten Hag shuffled the pack at the back, with Willy Kambwala making his debut next to Jonny Evans in place of an ill Raphael Varane and an injured Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Onana was forced into an early save, with West Ham easily taking possession of Garnacho and charging forward to pin them back. Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen looked confident going forward, and the hosts certainly had more of a “team in form” vibe than the Reds (despite the differing results at Anfield over the past week).

United took some time to settle into the match and didn’t register a shot on target until nearly the half-hour mark, but eventually Alejandro Garnacho got involved and found a couple of chances in front of goal. The first one forced a save, second one saved as well but should have been a goal.

The composure at the back from Kambwala and Mainoo was really promising for the future, but there was a severe lack of composure up front from Antony that would cost United possession and cost the center forward Rasmus Hojlund chances. It’s getting to the point where his involvement is a detriment to United’s possession of the ball, and he isn’t even progressing the ball well anymore.

The game was 0-0 at the break, but West Ham came out of the break looking like the team likely to change that. Paqueta nearly wriggled through to make a shot, and Bowen had maybe the best chance of the game to that point on a header, only to be denied by a good save from Onana. It wasn’t what the hosts wanted, but it was a bad sign of things to come for the visitors.

There would be some brief relief from United, but Bowen would make a second chance count in the 72nd minute. Paqueta sent him down the right half-space, his initial shot was blocked by Onana but deflected right back onto Bowen’s leg and the ball bounced into the net.

Minutes later the lead was doubled, Kudus picked the ball off of Mainoo after a loose touch and fired a low shot past Onana for 2-0. It was the final nail in a very flat performance from United. An unfortunate end to a nice debut from Willy Kambwala, and an unfortunate mistake for Mainoo that proved costly. The two were the only real bright spark in a dreadful performance, and once again Erik ten Hag has a lot to answer for.

13 losses before Christmas is the most in 93 years for Manchester United, six hours of scoreless, directionless play, and mounting uncertainty for the future. Change may be needed soon.