Player Ratings: West Ham United 2-0 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United from their 2-0 loss against West Ham United at the London Stadium:

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 4

Could’ve got a stronger hand on the first goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Wasn’t tested too often but offered little going forward.

Willy Kambwala - 6

Looked calm on his debut. One of the only bright sparks.

Jonny Evans - 4

Had some nervy moments on the ball and could’ve done more to prevent the second goal.

Luke Shaw - 5

Offered some width but looked a bit lethargic all game.

Kobbie Mainoo - 4

Harsh lesson.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Not entirely his fault that he has been deployed so deep in midfield. Could’ve done better when he got into the final third.

Scott McTominay - 4

When the goal threat’s not there, he doesn’t offer enough.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5

Lively but lacked the finishing touch.

Rasmus Hojlund - 4

Sums up his infant United career.

Antony - 4

Played one great pass but gave the ball away cheaply all game.

Subs

Marcus Rashford - 4

He’s not going to get back into the side with that.

Facundo Pellistri, Sergio Reguilon, and Christian Eriksen- N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 3

Looks bad.