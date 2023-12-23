Player Ratings: West Ham United 2-0 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United from their 2-0 loss against West Ham United at the London Stadium:
Starting XI
Andre Onana - 4
Could’ve got a stronger hand on the first goal.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5
Wasn’t tested too often but offered little going forward.
Willy Kambwala - 6
Looked calm on his debut. One of the only bright sparks.
Jonny Evans - 4
Had some nervy moments on the ball and could’ve done more to prevent the second goal.
Luke Shaw - 5
Offered some width but looked a bit lethargic all game.
Kobbie Mainoo - 4
Harsh lesson.
Bruno Fernandes - 4
Not entirely his fault that he has been deployed so deep in midfield. Could’ve done better when he got into the final third.
Scott McTominay - 4
When the goal threat’s not there, he doesn’t offer enough.
Alejandro Garnacho - 5
Lively but lacked the finishing touch.
Rasmus Hojlund - 4
Sums up his infant United career.
Antony - 4
Played one great pass but gave the ball away cheaply all game.
Subs
Marcus Rashford - 4
He’s not going to get back into the side with that.
Facundo Pellistri, Sergio Reguilon, and Christian Eriksen- N/A
Manager
Erik Ten Hag - 3
Looks bad.
Loading comments...