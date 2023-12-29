PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United

After securing a victory through an epic comeback against Aston Villa in their match, Premier League action returns for Manchester United as they make the trip to Nottingham Forest to continue their momentum.

Manchester United were on course to suffer a fifth straight defeat across all competitions during their match against Aston Villa when they stood two goals down at the break. John McGinn and Leander Dendocker were on the scoresheet as Unai Emery’s side hoped to stretch their red-hot form. However, United had other plans as Alejandro Garnacho’s brace made the Old Trafford erupt and Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal helped seal the three points for Erik Ten Hag’s men.

Courtesy of unconvincing results by Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle United, Man United are just 11 points away from league leaders Liverpool and only six points away from 4th-placed Manchester City. A few positive results under their belt would surely help The Reds climb a few places up the table.

It has been a mixed year for Erik Ten Hag as he did lead the team to win the Carabao Cup last season but the performances have fallen drastically in this one. Bowing out of the Champions League and conceding eight league losses just halfway through the campaign isn’t something positive and are reflections of a mid-table outfit. There is still time to change things but another loss in United’s next few games would dent their efforts and morale.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest arrive into this match after steering themselves two points clear of the relegation zone.

A spirited comeback from the Tricky Trees against top-four contenders Newcastle United ensured some relief from pressure. Alexander Isak’s penalty strike gave the hosts the lead but Chris Wood’s hattrick earned Forest crucial three points which would go a long way to securing survival.

New manager Nuno Espirito Santo suffered a frustrating 3-2 defeat in his debut match against Bournemouth but Chris Wood’s heroics saved his face for the next one.

Nottingham Forest have lost their last 11 meetings with Manchester United over a span of 28 years. Historical record considers United for an easy win but Forest will bank on recent form to snatch a point.

Results from their last five matches across all competitions

Nottingham Forest:

W L L D L

Manchester United:

W L L L L

Team News

Nottingham Forest will be once again without the services of striker Taiwo Awoniyi and defenders Felipe and Serge Aurier.

Willy Boly is set to return to the starting line-up after sitting out the 3-1 win over Newcastle. Ibrahima Sangare will serve a suspension.

As for United, Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat are set to continue their time on the sidelines with injuries.

Mason Mount has returned to training at Carrington but he won’t be featuring in tomorrow’s match.

Erik Ten Hag expects Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez to return during mid-January.

Predicted XIs

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Reguilon; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund