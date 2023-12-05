“ETH = 49ers Harbaugh?”

New Fergie Fledglings!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly discuss Manchester United’s continued spiral after a 1-0 loss to Newcastle, and why Erik ten Hag’s reported approach to squad management and discipline might be rubbing people the wrong way.

Apologies for the continued American sports comparisons, but in this conversation in particular it really helped to get points across.

As always, thank you for your continued support, and please be sure to hit that subscribe button, rate and review us, and give us a follow!