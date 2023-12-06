Manchester United vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United return to home soil on Wednesday evening, as Erik ten Hag’s side take on Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United in our last domestic outing on Saturday evening, but will be bidding to bounce back as Mauricio Pochettino’s men arrive in the north west.

United have not played at the Theatre of Dreams since our 1-0 win over Luton Town prior to the last international break, with the onus firmly on returning to winning ways against the Blues.

TEAM NEWS

Erik ten Hag is expected to provide an update regarding his squad selection in Tuesday’s press conference, as we look ahead to Chelsea’s arrival.

Mason Mount continues to be sidelined after sustaining a knock and it remains to be seen whether our summer signing will be fit to face his old side for the first time.

Tyrell Malacia is likely to return after the new year period, as we confirmed on Friday.

Christian Eriksen has been sidelined since November with a knee injury, while Jonny Evans has also missed out as of late due to a thigh problem.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo all remain long-term absentees.

United and Chelsea have faced off 193 times in total, with the Reds emerging victorious in 82 of those encounters.

Most will famously remember our May 2008 meeting in Moscow, as Sir Alex Ferguson’s side pipped the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory via a penalty-shootout win.

The game had finished 1-1 following 90 minutes and extra time, with Edwin van der Sar saving Nicholas Anelka’s final spot-kick to secure our third success in the competition.

Last season, Ten Hag’s men won 4-1 on home soil thanks to goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: