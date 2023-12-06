Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea: McTominay brace secures vital win against Blues

Erik ten Hag changed things up a bit from the weekend, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Kobbie Mainoo all going to the bench. Shaw was back at left back, and up front Antony and Rasmus Hojlund got the start with Alejandro Garnacho on the left.

The Reds started on the front foot and looked much the better side to Chelsea in the first half. They were given a penalty by the VAR in the ninth minute, but Bruno Fernandes’ weak effort was saved by Robert Sanchez. They did however score the opener, with Scott McTominay finishing off a pinball play in the Blues box to put the home side in front.

Scott McTominay tucks it away to give Manchester United the lead at Old Trafford!

United dominated the stat sheet, but Chelsea still found opportunities to try and hit back on the break. Mykhalo Mudryk easily could have scored on a couple of occasions, and Andre Onana was called into action to deny Nicolas Jackson from close range.

United pushed for a second goal, with McTominay coming the closest before halftime, but ultimately couldn’t double their lead before Chelsea hit on one of their chances. Cole Palmer hit a well-placed shot across the box and into the far corner to beat the defense and fool Onana, pulling his side level just before the break.

United resumed their control of possession in the second half, and found a second through McTominay in the 69th minute. The Scotsman pounced on a cross to the back post to head United back in front, and a quick look by the VAR at a potential foul in the buildup found nothing egregious.

It's that man again!



Scott Mctominay gets his second to put Manchester United ahead.



@peacock pic.twitter.com/Atld46Mgz7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 6, 2023

He should have had a hat trick just a minute later after another poor Chelsea giveaway, but he badly misplaced his shot.

It felt after the goal that United would find a third and see things out. The crowd was into the game and the Reds were circling like a hawk around the Chelsea goal at the Stretford End. While they weren’t able to finish the Blues off, they were able to hold on and see out the win.

Three big points from a pretty open game, but United only four points outside of the UEFA Champions League places. Scott McTominay the hero again, and now the Reds’ top scorer in the Premier League.