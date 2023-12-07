Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea

Andre Onana - 5

Looked a little nervy on some simple shots. Was Palmer’s shot savable?

Diogo Dalot - 7

Got forward well. Must be nice when you don’t have to worry about leaving your man open because Mykhailo Mudryk is unserious

Victor Lindelof - 5

Came off at halftime. Was he injured? Did I miss something?

Harry Maguire - 8

Chelsea played a lot of long balls and he was a big reason those long balls ended Chelsea’s possession right there.

Luke Shaw - 8

The driver behind United’s best attacks in the first half. Subdued in possession in the second half after moving centrally but very good defensively.

Sofyan Amrabat- 4

He was there. Gifted Chelsea their first chance of the match. Multiple occasions where his teammates actively didn’t pass to him despite being the best option leads to questions as to how much faith they have in him.

Scott McTominay - 10

This is how you use McTominay. Not involved in the buildup, heavily involved in running into the box and getting on the end of chances. Out of possession he did a really good job taking Enzo Fernandes out of the game, but DON’T CALL IT MAN-MARKING. It totally wasn’t man-marking.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Had in hand in most things United generated going forward. Excellent effort defensively as well. Penalty was weak.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8

Tormented Chelsea with his dribbling all night. For as good as his dribbling was, his finishing was 2x worse. It’s excusable as he’s young and perhaps that gets better, but in this current United setup it’s gotta be better.

Antony - 6

Good out of possession but still too many attacks die when the ball is at his feet. A notoriously bad finisher squandered a lot of chances once again.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6

Had a good shot 3 minutes into the match forcing a good save from Sanchez. Then didn’t have another shot all night. He made the runs and did the right things, United need to do a much better job finding him.

Subs

Sergio Reguilon - 7

Got forward well and defended well.

Marcus Rashford - N/A

Came on late to see out a win.

Jonny Evans- N/A

His appearance was more notable for who didn’t appear.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

Curious lineup selection can be chalked off to ‘who else could he have picked?’ Oversaw a vintage 2022-23 United performance: very back and forth, opponent was terrible, but it happens often enough that you have to wonder United must be doing something to make them look this bad right? United finally brought their attacking boots for the first time since... Chelsea at home last season. He desperately needs to figure out how to get the ball to Hojlund more if he really wants to get this attack going.