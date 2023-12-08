Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Here are the eleven key points you should know ahead of tomorrow’s fixture:

(1) Manchester United approach this match on the back of a convincing 2-1 victory against rivals Chelsea. The win came as a relief for the visitors on Wednesday night after the loss to Newcastle United dented their momentum in the Premier League. Scott McTominay has a night to remember versus the Blues as he dropped a stellar performance alongside scoring a brace. The Scottish midfielder opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Cole Palmer equalised just before the break. United resurrected in the second half as their earlier scorer was again on point to head home the decider.

(2) Despite the three points in their last match, manager Erik Ten Hag is still under pressure from the fans as well as the board due to a string of underwhelming performances this season. United are on the brink of exiting the European Football for this campaign as they currently sit rock-bottom in their Champions League group. They still have one last opportunity to shine against Bayern Munich next week but their fate lies on the results elsewhere.

(3) Manchester United have never lost a game against Bournemouth at Old Trafford, recording nine wins and a single draw in their previous ten meetings. It should be a walk in the park for the hosts tomorrow but considering the inconsistency in their showings in recent matches, it is hard to rule out an upset.

(4) The win over Chelsea helped United retain 6th-place in the league standings while going by a point off 7th-placed Newcastle United. With Tottenham and Magpies dropping points last matchday, it is a perfect chance for The Reds to bring some momentum into their campaign by disposing of Bournemouth.

(5) Following a display of effective performances in the league, Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho were awarded the Player and Goal of the Month for November respectively. Manager Erik Ten Hag received the Manager of the Month as The Red Devils swooped the treble for last month.

(6) The team news announced the return of defender Raphael Varane for tomorrow after missing out on the clash with the Blues due to a sore back.

(7) Erik Ten Hag indicated shuffling this starting line-up for tomorrow as he needs to have his key players fully fit against Bayern Munich. He said:

“As a manager, with my coaches, with the rest of the staff, of course you always have considerations. We take everything into account,” “But, as you say, the next game is always the most important and especially in the Premier League when everyone is killing everyone. You need a very strong team.”

(8) Meanwhile, Bournemouth head into this fixture following an unbeaten run of four consecutive matches, consisting of three victories an a draw. Since losing 6-1 versus Manchester City, they have scored at least two goals in every single match. The resurgence in form is expected to end at Old Trafford.

(9) Manager Andoni Iraola previewed the match. He said:

“Like every Premier League team, they have a really tight schedule. It’s difficult, we are suffering this week and they do this every single week. “They are getting positive results and they are improving. For me, they have been very efficient. They are not conceding a lot of goals, especially in the league. “Against teams like us, let’s say in the second part of the standings, I think they have won every game except against Crystal Palace. “It means when they dictate games and when they control the opposition, they are winning. “We know the demands will be really high and there’s a reason we’ve never won there. “It’s very difficult and we know we will have to be at our best level and maybe that won’t be enough. But the only chance we have is to be at our best level and that’s what we should focus on.”

(10) The Cherries boss has already tasted victory over United during his time with Athletic Bilbao as he recollected his memories. He said:

“It’s probably one of the best days of my football career. You always remember these games. “When I was at Rayo Vallecano, we played them at the start of last season. Even though it was a friendly, you don’t want to lose, you want to compete and do things well. “Points are involved tomorrow and we still need points. Even if we are doing well at the moment, our start to the season wasn’t so good so we’re still in a position where we need points.”

(11) Iraola talked about the punishing schedule of the Premier League: