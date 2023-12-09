Manchester United vs. Bournemouth: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

The busy schedule is showing no signs of letting up for Manchester United, as Erik ten Hag’s team prepare to host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It is United’s second match at the Theatre of Dreams in just three days, following Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea, and the Reds are looking to continue an imperious home record against the Cherries in the Premier League.

We defeated Bournemouth in M16 in our first match of 2023 and Ten Hag’s players are looking to close the gap to the top four.

United defeated Bournemouth twice in the Premier League last term; a 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford and a 1-0 victory on the south coast.

In the first game, Casemiro opened the scoring with a powerful header, before Luke Shaw doubled the lead by finishing off a slick back-to-front move. Marcus Rashford added further gloss to the win, but it was in the reverse fixture where Casemiro stole the headlines.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United’s Casemiro (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen (all knee) and Jadon Sancho (disciplinary) all remain unavailable for selection, while Mason Mount has missed the last four matches with a calf issue and remains a doubt.

Raphael Varane will also be assessed ahead of kickoff as he was not involved against Chelsea due to a “sore back”; the Frenchman’s potential absence on Saturday will likely see Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans battle for a start at centre-back alongside Harry Maguire.

Marcus Rashford was dropped to the substitutes’ bench in midweek, but he could be recalled to the first XI against Bournemouth, meaning one of Antony or Alejandro Garnacho will likely make way, while Kobbie Mainoo will be hoping to force his way back into the starting lineup at the expense of Sofyan Amrabat.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 3:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 10:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; McTominay, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund