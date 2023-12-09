Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-0 loss against Bournemouth
Andre Onana - 3
Should’ve done better on the first one.
Diogo Dalot - 4
United weren’t great today but you wonder if it’d be a different game if he played the cutback to Hojlund.
Luke Shaw - 3
Solanke had the better of him physically all game. Should just go back to playing at left-back.
Harry Maguire - 5
He was at fault for the last goal but was the only player with some positive actions.
Sergio Reguilon - 4
Looked like a threat at the start of the game but disappeared as the game went on.
Sofyan Amrabat- 4
Can move the ball forward and pick the ball up from deep but doesn’t seem to be in control. It feels a bit hurried at times. Has the physicality but doesn’t have the ball-winning ability.
Scott McTominay - 4
When the goals aren’t coming, there isn’t much. Not a worthy tradeoff.
Bruno Fernandes - 4
Didn’t create much and the yellow didn’t help.
Alejandro Garnacho - 5
The only player who looked a threat in the final third.
Antony - 4
Another ordinary display.
Anthony Martial - 2
Shouldn’t be starting games.
Subs
Rasmus Hojlund - 5
Looked lively before the second goal.
Marcus Rashford, Jonny Evans, and Facundo Pellistri - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 3
His worst home result since joining the club. Every half-decent performance is followed by something awful. The club needs some direction.
