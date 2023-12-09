Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-0 loss against Bournemouth

Andre Onana - 3

Should’ve done better on the first one.

Diogo Dalot - 4

United weren’t great today but you wonder if it’d be a different game if he played the cutback to Hojlund.

Luke Shaw - 3

Solanke had the better of him physically all game. Should just go back to playing at left-back.

Harry Maguire - 5

He was at fault for the last goal but was the only player with some positive actions.

Sergio Reguilon - 4

Looked like a threat at the start of the game but disappeared as the game went on.

Sofyan Amrabat- 4

Can move the ball forward and pick the ball up from deep but doesn’t seem to be in control. It feels a bit hurried at times. Has the physicality but doesn’t have the ball-winning ability.

Scott McTominay - 4

When the goals aren’t coming, there isn’t much. Not a worthy tradeoff.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Didn’t create much and the yellow didn’t help.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5

The only player who looked a threat in the final third.

Antony - 4

Another ordinary display.

Anthony Martial - 2

Shouldn’t be starting games.

Subs

Rasmus Hojlund - 5

Looked lively before the second goal.

Marcus Rashford, Jonny Evans, and Facundo Pellistri - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 3

His worst home result since joining the club. Every half-decent performance is followed by something awful. The club needs some direction.