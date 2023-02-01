Official: Marcel Sabitzer joins Manchester United on loan

Manchester United have confirmed the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. There was a bit of a surprise reaction to the move being conducted so quickly before the transfer deadline, but the move is a welcome one considering Christian Eriksen’s injury that will keep him out until April or May.

According to Melissa Reddy, the deal came about quite quickly. United first made contact with the Bavarian giants about a potential move on the morning of deadline day, and within 12 hours they were able to fly him to Manchester, conduct a physical at Carrington, agree a deal, and submit the paperwork.

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions,” Sabitzer said in his first interview as a United player. “From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”