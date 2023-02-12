Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Leeds United
David De Gea - 3
The panic-stricken performances are becoming far too familiar now.
Diogo Dalot - 3
Looked a bit better once the subs were made, but hasn’t looked sharp since his return.
Harry Maguire - 3
It doesn’t look like he’ll be at the club next season.
Luke Shaw - 5
Was going to get a similar rating, but that delightful cross to set up Rashford sums up his quality.
Tyrell Malacia - 4
The inverted role didn’t fully work out, but it’s something he can grow into.
Fred - 4
Stepped up after the subs. A decent recovery after a poor display last week and for large parts of this game.
Marcel Sabitzer - 5
Has been a decent backup in a position that he isn’t really used to. His diagonals have set up two goals in the last two matches as well.
Bruno Fernandes - 4
Missed a few great opportunities in the first half. He always puts in a fight but wasn’t really at the races today.
Jadon Sancho - 3
The frenetic pace of the game didn’t really suit him. Created one good opportunity, but not much else.
Wout Weghorst - 5
He redeemed himself after dropping back 10 yards. Looks like a great way to use him when chasing a goal.
Marcus Rashford - 7
Scoring headers regularly was a sign for a certain player in 2006/07. He’s made the leap.
Subs
Lisandro Martinez - 9
Irreplaceable.
Alejandro Garnacho - 9
He does this all the time.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Elanaga - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 6
He got away with it today. Managing games in a congested period is not easy, but the subs were good, and it was a fantastic result.
