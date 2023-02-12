Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Leeds United

David De Gea - 3

The panic-stricken performances are becoming far too familiar now.

Diogo Dalot - 3

Looked a bit better once the subs were made, but hasn’t looked sharp since his return.

Harry Maguire - 3

It doesn’t look like he’ll be at the club next season.

Luke Shaw - 5

Was going to get a similar rating, but that delightful cross to set up Rashford sums up his quality.

Tyrell Malacia - 4

The inverted role didn’t fully work out, but it’s something he can grow into.

Fred - 4

Stepped up after the subs. A decent recovery after a poor display last week and for large parts of this game.

Marcel Sabitzer - 5

Has been a decent backup in a position that he isn’t really used to. His diagonals have set up two goals in the last two matches as well.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Missed a few great opportunities in the first half. He always puts in a fight but wasn’t really at the races today.

Jadon Sancho - 3

The frenetic pace of the game didn’t really suit him. Created one good opportunity, but not much else.

Wout Weghorst - 5

He redeemed himself after dropping back 10 yards. Looks like a great way to use him when chasing a goal.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Scoring headers regularly was a sign for a certain player in 2006/07. He’s made the leap.

Subs

Lisandro Martinez - 9

Irreplaceable.

Alejandro Garnacho - 9

He does this all the time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Elanaga - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

He got away with it today. Managing games in a congested period is not easy, but the subs were good, and it was a fantastic result.