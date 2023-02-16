Player Ratings: Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Barcelona:

David De Gea - 8

Made some big saves and had the option of going long thanks to Weghorst’s presence. Could’ve maybe done better for the Alonso goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 4

Struggled on the ball in the first half. Got pressed and let the ball run away from him on plenty of occasions. Had a few encouraging moments going forward.

Raphael Varane - 6

Struggled to play out of pressure in the first-half and could’ve done better on the second goal, but improved as the game went. He looked better on the ball once he started using his left foot in the second-half.

Luke Shaw - 7

Lewandowski caused him some issues but another decent outing at CB.

Tyrell Malacia - 7

Battling display. Had the tough task of handling Raphinha and did a commendable job.

Fred - 7

Game of two halves. Poor in the first and the best player in the second. Couldn’t do too much about the Alonso goal.

Casemiro - 6

His ability under pressure cost us the second goal. His presence makes a massive difference but he’s had better games than this.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Looked a lot better on the right today because the front two occupied most of Barca’s attention.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Looked more of a threat today, but wasn’t on the same page with some of his teammates in the final third.

Wout Weghorst - 5

Selfless display. Gave the team some balance without a midfielder who can set the tempo and occupied the Barca defenders even though he didn’t win many headers. Should’ve finished the big chance in the first-half.

Marcus Rashford - 9

Played his part in both goals and was electric for most of the game.

Subs

Alejandro Garnacho - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 9

Set the team up to win despite some of the injuries. Got his tactics spot-on and deserved to take a lead to Old Trafford. Will be favorites to go through now.