Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United welcomes a resurgent Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts will be heavy favorites having not lost a domestic home game since the opening weekend of the season.

Manchester United are just five points off the Premier League summit going into the weekend and currently boast an impressive 16-game unbeaten run on home soil, with our last defeat in M16 coming back in September, against Real Sociedad in the Europa League group stages.

The form of Marcus Rashford has been integral to that, as he has been in blistering form over the last two months.

He has only failed to score in two matches where he has started since the mid-season break, racking up 22 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils now this season.

Casemiro will serve the final game of his domestic three-match ban for violent conduct here, before returning for the EFL Cup final next weekend.

His Brazilian compatriot Antony is set to miss this game too with a minor injury, while Scott McTominay remains doubtful.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are out long term, while Anthony Martial will not be ready for another week at least.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 2 PM PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 9:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst