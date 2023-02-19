Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City

Player Ratings from Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Leicester City:

David De Gea - 7

Made two outstanding saves in the first half to deny Leicester the lead. Was left mostly unthreatened in the second half as Leicester weren't able to create any attacks. Earned his deserved clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Made a return to the starting lineup after getting benched against Barcelona. Missed a huge chance in the 36th minute as he won the ball midway, played it out wide to Fernandes who put in a wonderful cross into the box and Dalot miscued it. Was sound in defence as he made 8 recoveries.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Stood strong in defence. Was responsible to keep the Leicester front quiet as he made a few crucial interceptions.

Lisandro Martinez - 7.5

Made an exceptional climb to latch his head onto Shaw’s freekick just after halftime but his header hit the woodwork. Synced well with his defensive partners as he earned United the clean sheet.

Luke Shaw - 7.5

Returned to his usual position as a left-back after being used as a centre-back against Barcelona. Kept Leicester quiet on his flank as he quickly recovered after going up. Sending in a few tormenting crosses. Made two interceptions and was substituted in the 68th minute.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6.5

Escaped a possible red card after lunging towards the knee-cap of Wout Faes unintentionally. Did well in passing, and made 11 recoveries before getting subbed with 10 minutes left.

Fred - 7

Could have registered an assist if Weghorst managed to score. Was dynamic in his work rate, made 5 recoveries and was substituted in the 57th minute.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Provided an out-of-the-boot assist for Rashford’s goal. Registered his second assist of the day by creating the goal for Sancho. Playing from the wide helped him orchestrate attacks to his tune and succeeded well.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5

Got dispossessed once. Was substituted at halftime for not being able to contribute much in attack.

Wout Weghorst - 6

Played deep at times. Couldn’t grab the opportunity to score despite getting favourable balls from his teammates. Needs to improve his passing game.

Marcus Rashford - 9

Continued his stellar goal scoring form as he scored his 23rd goal after latching onto a through ball from Fernandes before sending it past Danny Ward from close range. He grabbed his brace in the 56th minute by making a well-timed past Castagne before sending it home from close range. He had to wait after a brief VAR check the goal stood. Got substituted in the 68th minute with a standing ovation.

Substitutions

Jadon Sancho - 7.5

He did what he came on to do. Created a wonderful move in the attack as he sent the ball out wide to Bruno Fernandes before finishing the move calmly. Did well in orchestrating the attack after Rashford came off.

Scott McTominay - 6

Substituted on in the 57th minute and made a return to action after sustaining an ankle injury. Played well in a holding role and he will take some time to return to his form.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Came on in the 68th minute. Made a few good overlaps and sent in a few favourable balls into the box.

Anthony Elanga - 5.5

Came on in the 68th minute. Kept the momentum on in attack.

Kobee Mainoo - 6

The 17-year-old got his chance to feature in the 80th minute. Did well in averting pressure.