Podcast update, Wembley final, and Casemiro

Colin and Pauly return for The Busby Babe Podcast.

They give an update on the podcast and where things currently stand after the Vox Media cuts before moving on to more cheerful topics, such as Manchester United’s secure spot in the Carabao/Carling/Capital One/Coca Cola/EFL Cup Final and the brilliant performances of Casemiro since joining the club from Real Madrid.

