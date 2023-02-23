Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 FC Barcelona

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United 2-1 FC Barcelona after another thrilling matchup in the UEFA Europa League.

David De Gea - 6

Nearly gifted Barcelona a second goal in the first half, bailed out by Casemiro and Martinez. Made up for it in the second half with a good diving save to deny Kounde’s header.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Looked much better than he did a week ago, and even looked ok on the ball and going forward, but Dalot was brought on for a reason. The Portuguese wing back offers more up the pitch.

Raphael Varane - 8

Strong presence in defense as usual. Crucial in the air, looked more comfortable on the ball, and made a game saving stop on the goal line right at the death to deny Robert Lewandowski an equalizer.

Lisandro Martinez - 9

Strong like his partner at the back, and made several crucial interventions. He is vital to how United play, and is seemingly irreplaceable after just a few months as a starter at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw - 7

Not able to get as involved as he would have liked to be in the first half, but able to contribute in the second. Good in defense with a lot to deal with.

Casemiro - 8

Everywhere he was needed today. The cement between the stones.

Fred - 8

Who said he should have been subbed at half time? Erik knows better. Fantastic finish to open the scoring, and really good play to get United back in charge of this tie.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Looked better once he’d moved inside, was a little lost on the wing. Had to grow into the match, but his presence and energy were important in the closing stages to help defend and finish off the match.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Barcelona did well getting between him and Rashford early to prevent meaningful link up play, and from that point Sancho wasn’t really able to contribute in the first half. Looked better in the second getting involved in build up play. Subbed for Garnacho.

Wout Weghorst - 3

Did very little on the day, subbed at half time and United were better for it.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Was marked out of the game in the first half. Was more present and had some good runs in the second half, but never got the kind of look at goal he was hoping for in his current form. Got a bit banged up as well, but hopefully ok to go for the EFL Cup Final on Sunday.

Substitutions

Antony - 9

Outstanding finish for the decisive goal. He came on after the break and United looked much better because of it, and in the end his performance was the difference.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Thought play would move through the right more after his arrival, and though that wasn’t exactly the case he still looked good when the ball was with or around him. Good to see him recovering well after a spell out with an injury.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

Did what he came on to do: add energy in place of tired legs and run at Barcelona.

Scott McTominay - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 8

The initial approach didn’t have the intended impact, and United struggled after conceding the penalty. His second half adjustments were going to be crucial, and he delivered. Antony’s introduction was vital, and the shift between the attacking players was just what they needed. Excellent work, we go again at Wembley on Sunday.