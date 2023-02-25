Barcelona 2nd leg w/Josh Sutter and Carabao Cup Final preview

Colin and Pauly are joined by Josh Sutter from Barca Blaugranas in part 1to recap an exciting 2nd leg match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League. They look at Barcelona’s approach, discuss Erik ten Hag’s second half adjustment’s, and Xavi’s job as Barca manager so far.

In part 2, Colin and Pauly look ahead to United’s Sunday date with Newcastle United in the Carabao/Carling/Coca Cola/League Cup Final and talk about Marcus Rashford’s importance.

Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or twitter each week for us to answer on the podcast.

US callers: 616 Busby BA (1-616-287-2922) Everyone else: Email voice recordings to busbybabepodcast@gmail.com (This email is only monitored by The Busby Babe podcast staff and not any of the higher ups [I don’t even have the password - Ed.], so please keep all emails podcast related!)