Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United

Player ratings for Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Final.

David De Gea - 7

Calm in goal, made a couple big saves when he had to, but not tested too often thankfully. Happy there’s another medal for him, it’s been too long.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Shaky start, which came with a yellow card as well. Luckily it didn’t prove costly, but was enough of a worry for ten Hag to bring on Wan-Bissaka for the second half.

Raphael Varane - 8

Strong presence in defense as usual. A rock at the back with Martinez. Lots for them to deal with and kept the clean sheet.

Lisandro Martinez - 8

See above + the tenacity. Vital player.

Luke Shaw - 8

Solid defensively, and provider on the free kick for the opening goal. Swung it in perfectly as he has done and will continue to do. He sure loves playing at Wembley, doesn’t he?

Casemiro - 10

The cement between the stones. He’s a huge part of this team, and he delivered in a big spot to head the Reds into the lead after they’d been under some pressure in midfield and defense.

Fred - 7

Not his best game, but his energy and will to fight for the ball is so important in games like this.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

See above. Not his best day, but he did what he could. Should have scored the third at the end.

Antony - 6

Wasn’t playing lights out, but reminded why he plays as much as he does when healthy.

Wout Weghorst - 7

Much more involved today, and created the second goal. Excellent off the ball with his movement, and today he showed what he can do on it as well. Nearly scored a spectacular goal.

Marcus Rashford - 8

It was his goal, I don’t care what anyone says.

Substitutions

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Good defensive replacement for the second half. Nearly got a goal for himself as well.

Scott McTominay - 6

Brought fresh legs to a match that was still in contention.

Marcel Sabitzer - 7

Really good cameo appearance. Added energy like McTominay plus nearly created a couple goals.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Quiet cameo.

Harry Maguire - 6

Saw out the final minutes and lifted the trophy alongside Bruno, a first at United for the both of them.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 9

Organized start even if it wasn’t a perfect start. They held their own through some dangerous moments for the Geordies, and it took no second half tinkering to get the win today. This is a team and manager who believe in each other and know how to keep pushing forward.

Here’s to this being the first of many, many trophies.