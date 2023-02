New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly recap Manchester United’s 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday, discuss the vibes around the club and Colin’s post-match piece, and look to the future under the leadership of Erik ten Hag.

