Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will look to boost their top-four hopes in the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The two teams are separated by 15 points and eight places in the current standings, with the Red Devils sitting in fourth spot and the Eagles down in 12th position.

Erik ten Hag’s side are rightly in high spirits at present considering that they are still competing on all fronts, and their focus now shifts from the EFL Cup to the Premier League with Saturday’s clash against Palace followed by back-to-back encounters against Leeds United. Meanwhile, the small matter of a Europa League first-leg tie away at Barcelona is less than two weeks away.

United, who sit fourth in the table and three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth with a game in hand, have struggled to grind out results against Palace over the last few years, winning only one of their last five league meetings, and they will not take the Eagles lightly this weekend.

United will have to cope without Christian Eriksen until April due to an ankle injury, while Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are also ruled out with respective knee and muscle problems.

Diogo Dalot is still nursing a hamstring injury and remains doubtful, so Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to continue at right-back, joining Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw in the back four.

David de Gea and Marcus Rashford are both expected to return to the starting lineup after beginning on the substitutes’ bench in midweek, with Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho set to make way.

Jadon Sancho made his first appearance since October as a substitute against Forest and will be in contention to feature again on Saturday, while Marcel Sabitzer could make his Red Devils debut following his deadline-day loan move from Bayern Munich.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3 PM PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 10:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst