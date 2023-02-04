 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Ratings in after another win...

By Suwaid Fazal
Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

David De Gea - 6

Wasn’t called upon for most of the game but made one great save.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Beat his man a few times but the final ball was lacking.

Raphael Varane - 7

His usual solid self.

Lisandro Martinez - 9

Lifts the entire team with his challenges. Leaders don’t need armbands.

Luke Shaw - 8

Did his job defensively and played the pass for the second goal.

Casemiro - 3

Should probably not play against Palace going forward.

Fred - 6

Took up some nice positions up-front but looks better suited to a sub role under Ten Hag.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Nice to see him score from the spot again.

Marcus Rashford - 9

In the form of his life. Looks great in a forward role whenever Garnacho is on.

Wout Weghorst - 5

Not his best outing despite working hard defensively— the ball got stuck under his feet quite often.

Antony - 5

Has offered more recently, but didn’t really stand out today. The shot with his right foot was encouraging.

Subs

Marcel Sabitzer, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alejandro Garnacho - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 8

Couldn’t really control Casemiro’s moment of madness. His decision to get Garnacho on worked but will be concerned by the general display. Massive three points in the end.

