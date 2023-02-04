Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.
David De Gea - 6
Wasn’t called upon for most of the game but made one great save.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6
Beat his man a few times but the final ball was lacking.
Raphael Varane - 7
His usual solid self.
Lisandro Martinez - 9
Lifts the entire team with his challenges. Leaders don’t need armbands.
Luke Shaw - 8
Did his job defensively and played the pass for the second goal.
Casemiro - 3
Should probably not play against Palace going forward.
Fred - 6
Took up some nice positions up-front but looks better suited to a sub role under Ten Hag.
Bruno Fernandes - 7
Nice to see him score from the spot again.
Marcus Rashford - 9
In the form of his life. Looks great in a forward role whenever Garnacho is on.
Wout Weghorst - 5
Not his best outing despite working hard defensively— the ball got stuck under his feet quite often.
Antony - 5
Has offered more recently, but didn’t really stand out today. The shot with his right foot was encouraging.
Subs
Marcel Sabitzer, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alejandro Garnacho - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 8
Couldn’t really control Casemiro’s moment of madness. His decision to get Garnacho on worked but will be concerned by the general display. Massive three points in the end.
