Manchester United vs. Leeds: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will endeavor to stretch their winning run at Old Trafford to 14 games in all tournaments when they face Leeds United – in the first of two meetings in the space of a week – in Wednesday’s Premier League battle at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s 10 men saw off Crystal Palace 2-1 at the weekend, while the Whites’ relegation fears deepened following a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

A fourth successive win in all competitions only helps further build up a head of steam for Man United ahead of their double-legged Europa League tie with Barcelona and EFL Cup final versus Newcastle United later this month, and each of the Red Devils’ last 13 home games has ended in victory.

Ten Hag’s prolific charges have found the back of the net at least twice in 12 of those contests – the exception being a 1-0 win over West Ham United in October – and a tally of six league goals conceded at Old Trafford is the joint-best home defensive record in the league alongside Newcastle.

Seven of Leeds’ last nine away matches in the Premier League have ended in defeat, and their record against teams in the podium spots is not a pretty sight, as Leeds have drawn one and lost seven of their last eight Premier League encounters against sides starting the matchday in the top three.

Man United have taken 10 points from 12 on offer against Leeds since the Whites earned promotion back to the top flight in 2020 – winning 6-2 and 5-1 at Old Trafford in that time – while their most recent showdown also ended with a glut of goals being scored in a 4-2 Red Devils success at Elland Road in February.

Casemiro was seen putting his hands on Hughes’s throat during a mass brawl between Man United and Palace’s players – sparked by a late Schlupp challenge on Antony – and the Brazilian will serve the first of a three-game ban here.

With Scott McTominay still building up his fitness, a full debut should come the way of Marcel Sabitzer after the Bayern Munich loanee came off the bench on Saturday, while Eagles loanee Jack Butland is eligible to feature once again.

Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen also remain sidelined for the hosts, who now have Diogo Dalot back in contention, and the fresh-legged Portuguese will push to return over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 8 PM PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst