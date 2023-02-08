Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Leeds

David De Gea - 2

Didn’t have to do much, but when he was called upon he didn’t answer the call.

Diogo Dalot - 4

First game back from injury. Was a bit careless with his passes. Thought he could have been more aggressive on the man for the second goal but understand why he wasn’t.

Raphael Varane - 2

Not a game to write home about for Varane. Leeds were more than happy to let him have the ball and his weakness/uncomfortability with the ball was exposed. Added salt to the wound with an own goal. Had a chance to make up for it all though but was denied a winner from a fantastic save.

Lisandro Martinez - 7

The type of performance we’ve come to expect from Licha

Luke Shaw- 6

Provided his usual reliability getting forward. Didn’t particularly stand out in a good way or bad.

Fred - 4

Not his best match but that goes for everyone. Pace of the match was always going to be frantic and Fred’s not the type of player to calm that down.

Marcel Sabitzer - 5

Not a bad debut. Not a great one either. Then again very few fared well in this one. As a high energy player paired with Fred against high energy Leeds it always going to be tough to establish control.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Leeds’ game plan was to deny Rashford anything on the ball. Moved to the left and started to look like he was going to push too hard and try to do everything himself. Smart move from Ten Hag to move Rashford up top so he can start making things happen off the ball, and Rashford responded with a goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Bruno Fernandes provides chaos to matches which is usually a net positive for United. Put Bruno Feranndes in an already chaotic match and you might just have too much chaos.

Alejandro Garnacho - 3

He’s talented, he runs at defenders, he’s exciting to watch, and he’s got sky high potential but tonight he looked every bit of the raw 18 year old that he is. Had to finish that chance in the first half.

Wout Weghorst - 1

Seeing Weghorst’s number go up on the substitutes board was confirmation that he was in fact playing in this match.

Subs

Facundo Pellestri - 5

Provided energy in his Premier League debut. Wasn’t too involved as United did most of their attacking from the left.

Jadon Sancho - 8

Catalyst for United’s attack providing a whole new energy. Sancho came on and immediately started getting the ball into the box and creating dangerous opportunities for United. He brought energy and was justly rewarded with the equalizer. It’s great to have him back.

Victor Lindelof - N/A

Tyrell Malacia - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 5

Can’t blame him for the starting XI because he really didn’t have any other options and whatever his plan was went out the window when United conceded in the first minute. Game state meant Leeds could just be a high energy pressing team focused on disrupting everything United tried to do. Right from the jump though Leeds looked like they had more energy and were more up for it than United. That’s going to continue to beg the question of whether United were just off it tonight or if they’re starting to get leggy, which would be a problem that’s too late to solve. His subs seemed to be a bit of a roll of the dice - bringing on a get it deep and cross it winger to provide crosses to a striker in Marcus Rashford who has three headed shots in the league this year - but give him credit for not waiting around and making the changes. Garnacho and Weghorst weren’t it so might as well try anything else. In this case, that boldness was rewarded.