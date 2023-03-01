Manchester United vs. West Ham United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Fresh from lifting the EFL Cup, Manchester United seek to move one step closer to booking their place in another Wembley cup final when they host West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

David Moyes, meanwhile, returns to familiar territory as the former Red Devils boss bids to avoid a third successive elimination with the Hammers at this stage of the competition.

United who are sure to receive a rapturous welcome from the Old Trafford crowd on Wednesday, have put together a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions, with a 3-1 home win against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28 one of eight victories during this run.

The Red Devils have progressed from more FA Cup fifth-round ties than any other team (41) in the competition’s current format (dating back to 1925-26), but they failed to even reach this stage last season after losing to Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties in the fourth round.

The 12-time FA Cup winners will be full of confidence when they take to the pitch against West Ham, but extending their unbeaten run is not a given considering their struggles against the Hammers in recent cup meetings. Indeed, Man United scraped past West Ham with a 1-0 extra-time win in their last FA Cup meeting in February 2021, before losing 1-0 at home in the EFL Cup fourth round seven months later.

United will be without Christian Eriksen (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) due to injury, while Anthony Martial has been out for almost a month with a hip problem and is a doubt for Wednesday’s contest.

Considering their busy fixture schedule, Ten Hag may look to rotate his starting lineup, with Tom Heaton and Jack Butland battling to deputize between the sticks, while Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Tyrell Malacia could all be recalled in defense.

Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay are both available should Ten Hag opt to rest midfield duo Casemiro and Fred, but Fernandes will likely retain his place in an advanced midfield role.

In-form attacker Rashford – who has scored the match-winner in Man United’s last two home meetings against West Ham (both ending 1-0) – could continue on the left flank, although Alejandro Garnacho may be given the nod, while Jadon Sancho will look to replace Antony on the right side of attack.

FA Cup schedule

It’s a 7:45 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 2:45 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

FA Cup channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the ESPN streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

FA Cup streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the ESPN sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst