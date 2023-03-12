Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-0 Southampton

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 0-0 draw to Southampton
David De Gea - 7
Made two crucial saves. Was a decent recovery after midweek.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 3
Poor on the ball today — constantly gave it away in dangerous areas.
Raphael Varane - 7
Solid if not spectacular.
Lisandro Martinez - 8
He had a slow start before playing like his usual self.
Luke Shaw - 6
Not bad; not great either.
Casemiro - 3
The decision was a bit harsh, but his passing was quite sloppy before the red.
Jadon Sancho - 4
Wasn’t able to affect the game even before going down to 10 men.
Bruno Fernandes - 6
Made a lot of things happen for both sides.
Antony - 5
Does the basics, but needs to add more.
Wout Weghorst - 4
Had a headed chance in the first-half — should be attacking those.
Marcus Rashford - 6
Looked quite lively before the red.
Substitutions
Scott McTominay - 6
Alejandro Garnacho - 4
Facunda Pellistri - 6
Harry Maguire and Fred - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 6
It’s always quite hard to do these things when a team is down to 10 men for most of the game. The midfield selections were interesting, but we’ll need a larger sample to see what the thinking behind that was. Should’ve probably got some pace into the line-up earlier in the game.
