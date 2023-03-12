Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-0 Southampton

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 0-0 draw to Southampton

David De Gea - 7

Made two crucial saves. Was a decent recovery after midweek.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 3

Poor on the ball today — constantly gave it away in dangerous areas.

Raphael Varane - 7

Solid if not spectacular.

Lisandro Martinez - 8

He had a slow start before playing like his usual self.

Luke Shaw - 6

Not bad; not great either.

Casemiro - 3

The decision was a bit harsh, but his passing was quite sloppy before the red.

Jadon Sancho - 4

Wasn’t able to affect the game even before going down to 10 men.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Made a lot of things happen for both sides.

Antony - 5

Does the basics, but needs to add more.

Wout Weghorst - 4

Had a headed chance in the first-half — should be attacking those.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Looked quite lively before the red.

Substitutions

Scott McTominay - 6

Alejandro Garnacho - 4

Facunda Pellistri - 6

Harry Maguire and Fred - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

It’s always quite hard to do these things when a team is down to 10 men for most of the game. The midfield selections were interesting, but we’ll need a larger sample to see what the thinking behind that was. Should’ve probably got some pace into the line-up earlier in the game.