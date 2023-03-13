Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 0-0 Southampton

Chris - Fingers crossed Garnacho’s injury isn’t too bad

Alejandro Garnacho was substituted off before full-time and spotted leaving Old Trafford on crutches and wearing a boot after suffering an ankle injury on a tackle by Kyle Walker-Peters.Any injury at this point of the season can hurt United, who are playing matches multiple times a week in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, and FA Cup. Depth and rotation is vital to keep the squad fresh and fit, and losing an important player like Garnacho, who can bring energy and goals off the bench or when starting matches, for any period of time is undoubtedly a massive blow.

Thursday’s Europa League Round of 16 second leg clash against Real Betis is the perfect match to rotate the squad and allow the usual starters to rest since United leads 4-1 on aggregate, and Garnacho very well could’ve started that match. He has also been a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side in the FA Cup this season and scored a stoppage-time winner against West Ham in the fifth round, so the possibility of losing Garnacho for this Sunday’s upcoming quarterfinal match against Fulham would be a blow.

To make matters worse for the 18-year-old winger, Garnacho was called up to Argentina’s senior team for their friendlies against Panama and Curaçao starting in 10 days. It would be a shame is he has to miss his international call-up, which he has worked so hard to achieve in a United shirt this season, due to injury.

Fingers crossed that the youngster will have a speedy recovery, and here’s to hoping he’ll be back on the pitch soon.

Colin - Casemiro can’t miss a step anymore

There’s no doubt Casemiro came to Old Trafford with a reputation for his tackles, his grit, and his physicality. Those of us who only caught glimpses of him in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League for the last decade have learned more about his all-around game this season and just how effective he is apart from his defensive prowess.

Something that hasn’t happened until recently, despite Casemiro’s reputation, is a sending off. The midfielder now has two straight red cards in his last three Premier League appearances, both after VAR reviews in matches against Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively. It’s worrying to say the least, with the Brazilian maestro now out for another four matches after just returning from a three match suspension against Liverpool.

The incident against Palace was frustrating for reasons outside of Casemiro’s control, considering he and Will Hughes were keeping each other away from the scuffle that was developing. This time is different. His foot rolled high over the top of the ball as he slid in, and his studs went into the ankle of Carlos Alcaraz. It was enough to be a yellow right away, and the review made it look even worse. Whether fans agree or not whether the red card should stand, the fact of the matter is Casemiro has lacked caution. He missed the Arsenal match because of a silly yellow card, he unnecessarily put his hands on Will Hughes near his face, and he made a harsh challenge in a dangerous area with defensive cover in place.

It’s unfortunate, and perhaps unfair, but Casemiro has a reputation now. He has to be more careful.