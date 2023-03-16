Player Ratings: Real Betis 0-1 Manchester United

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Real Betis

David De Gea - 8

Made three top saves. Deserved a clean sheet for his performance.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Done well to get back into the side but been poor on the ball in his last two matches.

Harry Maguire - 7

His lack of recovery pace was on show at times, but he’s starting to look more comfortable on the right.

Lisandro Martinez - 7

Wasn’t asked to do a lot today.

Tyrell Malacia - 6

Solid but needs to do more going forward. Should come with time.

Casemiro - 6

He’s never been the most accurate passer, but it almost got the team into trouble at times. He tends to clean things up, but it’s best to avoid the situation.

Fred - 4

This was the chaotic bad version of Fred.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Betis were quite open all game, which suits him to a tee.

Facundo Pellestri - 5

Looks like another forward who is more suited to a substitute role for the time being.

Wout Weghorst - 4

The penny isn’t dropping as far as goals are concerned.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Missed some great chances and didn’t look too sharp, but got his reward for getting into good positions.

Substitutions

Anthony Elanga - 6

Looked quite bright but struggled with the final action.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Till United add a slower tempo to their game, he’ll always look out of place.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6

Strange that Ten Hag hasn’t tried him ahead of Casemiro more often. Has gotten into good goalscoring positions since joining the club, but hasn’t been clinical.

Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

The team was too open in the first-half today, and a better team would’ve punished United today. The game was won in the first-leg, so he didn’t have a lot to worry about. There have been some worrying signs in recent weeks, and they haven't been fully resolved since the Liverpool game. He has to ensure that the team starts better in the next match.