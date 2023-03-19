Manchester United vs. Fulham: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Old Trafford plays host to the only all-Premier League affair in this season’s FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon, as Manchester United tackles Fulham for the right to play at Wembley.

The Red Devils came from a goal behind to beat West Ham United in round five, while Marco Silva’s men put two unanswered goals past Leeds United to reach the last eight.

Having already carefully placed the EFL Cup crown in their cabinet, Man United have posted a trio of 3-1 home wins over Everton, Reading and West Ham to make the quarter-finals of the 2022-23 FA Cup, as a late flurry from Alejandro Garnacho, Fred and a Nayef Aguerd own goal sent the Hammers packing earlier this month.

Lifting the trophy aloft on 13 occasions – although not since the 2015-16 season – Man United have a first semi-final appearance since 2019-20 firmly within their sights, although they suffered quarter-final heartache to eventual winners Leicester City in the 2020-21 campaign.

Not since defeat to Arsenal in 2014-15 have Man United lost a home FA Cup tie in 90 or 120 minutes, but Middlesbrough famously sent the Red Devils packing on penalties last season, and the Cottagers have shown enough guile this season to threaten Man United’s dreams of a domestic cup double.

United’s midfield stalwart Casemiro begins a four-match domestic ban this weekend following his sending off against Southampton in their most recent Premier League contest, further restricting Ten Hag’s midfield options while Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain sidelined.

Garnacho is also expected to spend a few weeks out of action with the ankle injury that he sustained in that game, while Anthony Martial is still being re-integrated slowly following a hip problem, and Antony has emerged as a fresh doubt after missing the Betis second leg with an illness.

Having shaken off a knock to play a part on Thursday night, Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer could assume the Casemiro role, while the well-rested pairing of Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw could return to the backline.

FA Cup schedule

It’s a 4:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 12:30 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

FA Cup channel

Those in the UK will need ITV1 or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the ESPN streaming app. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

FA Cup streaming

In the States, you can only watch the game on the ESPN + sports streaming app. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through Sportsnet.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst