Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 3-1 win against Fulham

David De Gea - 8

The only player who looked set to get a decent rating before the red cards.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Had a little scare at the back-post and didn’t get close enough for a cross in the first-half. This is a problem because he’s had these issues since signing for the club.

Harry Maguire - 6

Was a bit more assertive in his challenges after a good outing against Betis, but he had his share of slippery moments. Did well to not panic after getting an early yellow.

Lisandro Martinez - 6

Wasn’t his usual self at the start of the game, which seems to have rubbed off on the whole side.

Luke Shaw - 6

Wasn’t on it for most of the game but set up Sabitzer for the second goal.

Scott McTominay - 5

Didn’t really do anything to suggest he can be a backup in that role.

Marcel Sabitzer - 7

Scored his first goal for the club; he’s proven to be a very useful loan signing. Strange that Ten Hag hasn’t tried him ahead of Casemiro more often. Has gotten into good goalscoring positions since joining the club, but hasn’t been clinical.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Took a lot of responsibility in midfield. A bit hit-and-miss but took his goals nicely.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Forgettable performance before sending three Fulham members off.

Wout Weghorst - 4

Needs to show a more ruthless side in front of goal if he wants to stay at the club next season.

Marcus Rashford - 5

Made some strange decisions in the forward areas today.

Substitutions

Antony - 8

Changed the game.

Fred - 7

Looked like he was having fun.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

The team looks mentally and physically fatigued; it looks like the rest of the season is going to be a slog. It doesn’t help that some key players weren’t available for this game, but he needs to find a solution quickly. On the bright side, he always makes the right subs.