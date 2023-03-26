Manchester United remain atop WSL table (for now) after Women’s Football Weekend

Manchester United Women are top of the FA Women’s Super League!

For now...

After a successful and exciting Women’s Football Weekend, the Reds reclaimed the top spot after a second half demolition of West Ham at Old Trafford. The win was a nice boost to their goal difference as well with City and Arsenal both gaining ground in that regard.

Meanwhile, defending champions Chelsea stumbled a bit in their loss to City. Emma Hayes’ side still have a game in hand on both Manchester sides with only a point separating them, but the pressure is on after the 2-0 defeat.

United have a very tricky road to the finish line if they’re to hold onto a place in the top 3, or even continue to challenge for the title, but their goal difference is a big boost.

Next they have both a league and FA Cup Semi-final date with Brighton, followed by a ruthless close to the season with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester City, and Liverpool. Fixtures against the Gunners, Spurs, and Citizens are all at home.

Manchester United dominated West Ham in possession on Saturday, at one point in the first half holding over 80% of the ball. The Hammers were able to hold out until halftime, but the goals started to come soon after the break, starting with a Katie Zelem spot kick before substitute Lucia Garcia put her side firmly in control with the first of an eventual brace.

The ball from Ella Toone

The finish from Lucía García



Manchester United double their lead!



Catch the action on @paramountplus NOW pic.twitter.com/tX1w0chc2j — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 25, 2023

Hayley Ladd would score as well, finishing a really good team move for the third goal before Garcia finished things off in the final minutes.

Manchester United seal the deal at Old Trafford ✅ pic.twitter.com/ZutGQqgFsf — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 25, 2023

It was a great day out at Old Trafford for some 27,000+ fans in attendance, witnessing a team that could very well win the title and/or cup in May. Only six matches remain with everything still to play for in what has already been an entertaining and promising league campaign.